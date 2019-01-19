Attempt blocked. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Stirling Albion v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 5Horne
- 6Banner
- 2McGeachie
- 3AllanBooked at 18mins
- 4Hughes
- 7Jardine
- 8Ashmore
- 11McLaughlin
- 9MacDonald
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14McGregor
- 15Thomas
- 16MacDonald
- 17Binnie
- 18Wright
- 19Mackin
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Mortimer
- 4McKernon
- 5McLaren
- 3McLean
- 7McGrory
- 8Roberts
- 6Gibson
- 11Gow
- 9Hawke
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14East
- 15Grant
- 16Kindlan
- 17Peters
- 18Osadolor
- 20McDougall
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Dominic McLaren.
Attempt saved. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Evan Horne.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Queen's Park 1. Scott McLean (Queen's Park) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Dominic McLaren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darren L. Smith.
Attempt missed. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Evan Horne.
Attempt missed. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Hawke (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Queen's Park 0. Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Jardine.
Calvin McGrory (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Darren L. Smith (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Max Ashmore (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.