Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen Ryan Gauld, Steven Naismith

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has ruled out the prospect of a big-money marquee signing in the final weeks of the transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Scotland striker Steven Naismith, on loan at Hearts from Norwich, will take his time before deciding his future and says manager Craig Levein is trying everything to keep him at Tynecastle next season. (Sun)

Hearts forward Steven Naismith insists Scottish football is in the best shape its been in for a decade. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told Eros Grezda and Borna Barisic to shape up to deal with the rigours of Scottish football in the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Hibs are the best fit for me, says new loan signing Ryan Gauld, who reckons he has "learned a lot on and off the pitch" during his four-and-a-half years in Portugal. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes it is still too early in the campaign to consider champions Celtic being seriously threatened by the chasing pack. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton, approaching a phased return to action, reveals how he wept when a specialist told him he was sidelined for a year. (Daily Mail)

In-form Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove is targeting more goals as he studies for an accountancy qualification. (Sun)

Dario Zanatta thanks Hearts for letting him stay at Alloa on loan for the rest of the season and insists it will make him ready to be a first-team at Tynecastle next season. (Edinburgh Evening News)