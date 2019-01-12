Kilmarnock examine prospect of replacing pitch at Rugby Park

The artificial surface at Rugby Park has been in place since the summer of 2014

Kilmarnock are to consider installing a new pitch at Rugby Park this summer.

The current artificial surface, laid in 2014, has come in for regular criticism from opposition clubs.

However, the Ayrshire outfit are not committed to reverting to grass, with a strategic report saying "a feasibility study is under way."

In August, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said "elite football shouldn't be played on plastic pitches" following an injury to Jamie Murphy.

The winger remains sidelined by the knee ligament damage he suffered.

At the time, Killie boss Steve Clarke asked: "Is our injury record any worse than anybody else's?"

The current pitch provides commercial revenue as well as training facilities for the first team, who had previously been hiring alternative facilities in Glasgow.

On the financial front, Kilmarnock reported a trading loss of £181,174 for the year ended 30 May 2018.

This is in stark contrast to the previous year when the club posted a profit of £967,672, most of which was down to income from transfer fees, in particular the the sale of Souleymane Coulibaly to Egyptian club Al Ahly in January 2017.

The newly released accounts state no fees were received for players who left the club during the year.

Killie's on-field success has seen an increase in expenditure on salaries and bonuses due to the club finishing fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

There was a 21% increase in commercial revenue, while season ticket sales were up approximately 14%. Turnover was £5.1m, similar to the figure from the previous year.