Irish Premiership: Newry City swoop for Pender and Cavalcante

Pablo Cavalcante and Ger Pender with Newry manager Darren Mullen

Newry City manager Darren Mullen has signed forward Ger Pender from Bray Wanderers and Brazilian-born Dundalk defender Pablo Cavalcante.

Newry currently lie in the relegation play-off spot in the Irish Premiership.

"Ger was our number one target in this window and I'm delighted to get him," said Mullen.

"Everyone who has watched us this season knows we needed reinforcements up front and Ger has a wealth of experience and is a proven goalscorer."

"He has shown an obvious desire to play Irish League football and I'm more than happy that he has chosen Newry to fulfil that ambition.

"Like any new player he has to be given time to adapt but I'm sure it's a signing that will excite the fans," added the Newry City boss.

Cavalcante, 18, had signed a new contract with Dundalk in October after attracting interest from English Premier League side following a number of impressive performances for the Lilywhites' Under-19 side.

"Every so often you get a signing that comes out of the blue and signing Pablo falls into that category. Pablo is widely known in youth football and has shown enormous potential," said Mullen.

"What he needs to do now is transfer that onto the senior stage on a regular basis and he will get every opportunity to do that here at Newry. He's a young talented lad and we are delighted to have him at the club."