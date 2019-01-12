Mauritania coach Corentin Martins extends contract until 2021

Mauritania coach Corentin Martins earned 14 caps for France

Mauritania coach Corentin Martins, 49, has been rewarded for leading the country to the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time with a two-year contract extension.

The former France international has been in charge since 2014 and now has a deal until 2021.

The success under Martins also saw Mauritania named as the National Team of the Year at the recent Confederation of African Football awards.

A draw for Mauritania in their final Nations Cup qualifier away to Burkina Faso in March will see them finish top of Group I.

Angola and Botswana are the other two teams in the group.