Kyle McClean: Linfield sign Northern Ireland under-21 midfielder on loan

McClean's first-team opportunities at St Johnstone have been limited this season

Linfield have signed 20-year-old St Johnstone midfielder Kyle McClean on loan until the end of the season.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international has made two League Cup appearances for the Scottish Premiership side this campaign.

He will not feature in boss David Healy's squad for Saturday's visit of Warrenpoint Town.

"It's a good move for Kyle," St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright told the club website.

"He'll have to fight hard for his place in a side which is doing very well this season.

"The league is a good standard and it has really improved in recent years. It's a great opportunity for Kyle to get some game time and experience regular first-team football."

Linfield boss David Healy has worked with McClean previously at Northern Ireland youth level.

"I'm looking forward to working with him again over the remaining weeks of the season," Healy told the Linfield website.

"I know our supporters will give the young Newtownabbey man a warm welcome to Windsor Park and I'd like to thank Tommy Wright and St Johnstone for their co-operation in making this loan deal possible."