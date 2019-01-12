Russell Martin: Scotland international leaves Walsall for family reasons

Russell Martin spent nine seasons at Norwich before leaving Carrow Road in August 2018

Defender Russell Martin has left League One club Walsall, saying too much time away from his family is the reason for his departure.

Scotland international Martin, 33, joined as a player-coach in October and made 12 appearances for the Saddlers.

However, the regular commute from his home in Brighton was a factor in his exit from the club by mutual consent.

"I haven't been seeing my kids enough since the move and they are struggling with that," said Martin.

"I need to be with my family more. After a chat with the manager (Dean Keates), he agrees that I need to put my family first."