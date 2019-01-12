Scottish League Two: Edinburgh City thump Queen's Park to stay top

Edinburgh City are three points clear in League Two

Edinburgh City thumped Queen's Park 4-0 at Hampden to stay three points clear at the top of Scottish League Two.

Nearest challengers Peterhead kept up the pressure by beating Albion Rovers 2-0, and third place Clyde also won 3-0 at Berwick Rangers.

Blair Henderson grabbed a double for City to take his tally for the season to 28, with Danny Galbraith and Allan Smith both scoring inside 10 minutes.

Stirling Albion beat Annan 2-1 and Cowdenbeath hammered Elgin City 4-1.

Former Dundee United and Ross County striker Ryan Dow put Peterhead in front just after the break and Russell McLean added the second to bury bottom side Albion Rovers, who have just one league win this season.

At Shielfield, goals from Chris McStay, David Goodwillie and John Rankin gave Clyde a fifth straight win and kept them within five points of the summit. Berwick remain second bottom, six adrift of Queen's Park.

Annan Athletic stay in the final play-off spot despite losing to 10-man Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald scored the opener for hosts Stirling, Tommy Muir equalising for the visitors.

Dominic Docherty was shown a straight red but MacDonald tapped in his second to secure victory.

And Cowdenbeath moved within three points of the play-offs by inflicting a third straight loss on Elgin.

David Cox opened the scoring for the Fife side before Kris Renton doubled their advantage.

Then Jordan Allan added a double after the break for his first goals of the season, Darryl McHardy replying for Elgin, who stay level on points with Cowdenbeath but drop behind them to sixth.