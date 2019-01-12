Cardiff City chairman Dalman expects January signings

Mehmet Dalman was appointed as Cardiff's chairman in 2013

Cardiff City chairman Mehmet Dalman says he "does not expect to disappoint fans," in the January transfer window.

Dalman told BBC Radio Wales Sport that the Bluebirds are targeting a right-back, midfielder and striker, having missed out on Nathaniel Clyne and Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze.

Dalman also confirmed they have made a bid for Argentine striker Emiliano Sala, saying the deal is "not dead".

"We have quite a lot on the boil," he said of Cardiff's transfer plans.

The Bluebirds have so far endured a frustrating transfer window, with manager Neil Warnock criticising Liverpool and accusing them of a "lack of class," after England right-back Clyne joined Bournemouth on loan in preference to the Bluebirds.

That disappointment, and a failure to sign Tameze, prompted Warnock to say his January transfer setbacks have been "like climbing a mountain with butter on your hands".

Dalman admits Cardiff thought they had all but sealed the deals for Clyne and Tameze.

"I am not sure of the analogy of climbing up a mountain with butter hands, but it has certainly been a testing window," Dalman said.

"It is not for trying. Neil's team, especially the scouts have worked really hard to come up with a list and to be honest with you, leading up to January, we thought we had two out of three in the bag.

"It didn't work out for all sorts of reasons, but there is no need to lose heart.

"We are very focused, very committed, we have good candidates and we are going to work through them.

"I guess in a way we counted our chickens before they were hatched.

"We really didn't think we would be disappointed with those two players because we had agreed on price, we had agreed every term, but for external reasons it did not happen."

He added: "We will sit down and go through some names and hope to get them over the line in the next few days."

Dalman says he thinks it is unlikely a deal for Tameze can be resurrected, but says there is still a chance of bringing in Nantes forward Sala. He also moved to reassure supporters that funds are available.

"Nothing is dead until it is dead, but as of this moment I don't think it is happening," he said of the Tameze deal.

Emiliano Sala joined Nantes from Bordeaux in 2015

"Sala, again, nothing is dead until it is dead, there is still dialogue going on and we will see what happens over the next few days.

"Fans should not worry the funds are not there, absolutely not, that would be extremely unfair.

"We made a very aggressive offer to Nice for Tameze, the midfield player; it wasn't a money issue at all.

"We are talking about a striker in the £18 million region, as has been rumoured, so money isn't the issue; the issue is finding the right player and the right price.

"Watch this space over the next 10 days.

"If we can't find the quality we want, we will have to go with what we've got, but I would be really, really surprised if that was the case.

"My message to the fans would be you have faith in the team, the manager and the club, stay with it, because I don't think we will disappoint you in the window."