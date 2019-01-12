EFL: Wigan Athletic fan set for long walk & Burton Albion's bad day

Reading and Nottingham Forest players get to know each other during the Royals' 2-0 home win, during which Forest had two men sent off

This weekend's English Football League action was at risk of being overshadowed by Leeds United sending a man with a pair of binoculars to 'spy' on Derby County training.

Fortunately, the action on the pitch proved to be even more exciting than watching a team practise corner kick routines for an hour.

BBC Sport takes a look at five things you may have missed in the EFL, on a day when one fan was left to rue their promise and another supporter had a great day despite missing his team's fine comeback.

I would walk 58 miles... backwards

Wigan fan Keiran Crompton probably thought he was on safe ground when he pledged he'd walk 58 miles from Wigan to Leeds backwards for charity Joseph's Goal if the Latics beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Saturday.

The Latics were without a win of any sort since 28 November and were facing a side they had failed to beat at home since 2006.

However, goals from Gary Roberts and Michael Jacobs set them on their way to a crucial win and Joe Garner's late penalty secured both the points and a tricky few days for Keiran.

Crompton tweeted after the game: "I'm claiming credit for the result and the scoreline! Obviously! What a game, and I'm taking it as a prediction! Always happy to raise money for Joseph's Goal."

The walk, which takes place in April, is scheduled to take three days... Crompton might want to think about setting off a bit earlier.

'We've blown the curse out of the water'

Hull City players celebrate Jarrod Bowen's opener in the 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday

You'd assume a man like Nigel Adkins, who once quoted an entire poem from memory when under pressure as Southampton boss and told a reporter the biggest room in his house was "the room for improvement", does not believe in things like the curse of the manager of the month award.

The Tigers boss and forward Jarrod Bowen were rewarded for the side's superb December form this week, with the manager and player of the month awards respectively, leaving some to wonder if they'd slip up against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Far from it. Bowen took his tally to nine goals in his past eight games as the hosts cruised to a 3-0 win that gave them a sixth successive league win and moved them to within four points of the play-off places.

Not bad for a team who ended November in the Championship relegation zone.

"The performance was excellent. It was a thoroughly deserved win and we could have had a lot more goals," Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside.

"We were strong defensively and the goalkeeper didn't have a save to make, which shows how far we have come."

He added: "We've blown the curse of the award out of the water."

Shakers sink MK Dons on special day for Sanny

What a difference 28 minutes makes.

With less than half an hour to go in their game against Bury, MK Dons were 3-1 up and looking set to go four points clear of the third-placed Shakers in League Two.

When the final whistle blew at Gigg Lane the stunned visitors had fallen to a 4-3 defeat and seen their opponents go two points ahead of them in the table.

A very good day for Bury - and an even more memorable one for Shakers fan Sanny.

The season ticket holder missed the game after wife Katie gave birth to son Byron on Saturday morning but his side's comeback capped off a great day.

"It's been an amazing day. The baby was born this morning and I jokingly said I might still go to the game this afternoon," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

However, it wasn't such a great day for all Shakers fans.

Paul Chandler, who coaches the club's disability teams, tweeted: "When you leave after half-time because you're ill then find out from 3-1 down they've gone and won 4-3!"

Bad to worse for battered Brewers

Burton midfielder Stephen Quinn was left with his hands on his head after he conceded a penalty

It's been a heck of a week for Burton Albion.

The Brewers were hammered 9-0 at Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, with boss Nigel Clough left to reflect that "it could have been more".

If midweek was chastening then the manner of Saturday's home defeat by Gillingham was the last thing they needed.

They trailed 2-0 at the break before a double from Scott Fraser looked set to earn them a welcome point.

However, when it rains it pours, and in the first minute of injury time Josh Rees scored a winner to give the Gills a vital 3-2 victory.

"To have the amount of domination we'd had and be two goals down at half-time was ridiculous in itself," Clough told BBC Radio Derby.

"The old defensive frailties have come back to haunt us at the end and cost us."

He added: "I wanted the players to be a bit angrier today. When you suffer in the way we did then you want to play again and take that out on your next opponents.

"We weren't angry enough or aggressive enough today. We shouldn't have lost a tackle today after the week we've had."

Campbell instils steel in Silkmen

Macclesfield goalkeeper Kevin O'Hara celebrates his clean sheet in his team's 2-0 win over Grimsby on Saturday

As a player Sol Campbell loved nothing more than a clean sheet.

The former England, Tottenham and Arsenal centre-half played in some mean defences in his playing career and will hope to get his Macclesfield team working in the same vein.

Saturday's 2-0 win at Grimsby might not have been enough to see the Silkmen move out of the League Two relegation zone but Campbell was delighted with their first shut out since 22 December.

"We started sharp and positive and got our tackles in. It was a really great team performance," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We've lost goals because of game management rather than bad play in the last knockings of games and today we were really good. It was a professional performance from the lads.

"We controlled the game and we absorbed the pressure. The backline and the goalkeeper were immense for us."