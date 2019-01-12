Premier League quick stats: Liverpool, Rice, Leicester City, Cathcart
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool recorded a milestone clean sheet under Jurgen Klopp to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while Burnley beat Fulham without managing a shot on target.
Cardiff and Huddersfield have attempted 36 shots across two games this season - yet both games have ended goalless. Saturday's result at the Cardiff City Stadium allowed Southampton, who won 2-1 at Leicester, to move out of the relegation zone.
Craig Cathcart became the first player to score in both nets in a Premier League match for more than a year in Watford's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. And there were differing fortunes for two teenagers - West Ham's Declan Rice and Southampton's Yan Valery.
Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are still wondering when they will be leading away from home in a Premier League match after losing 1-0 at West Ham.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Against Brighton, Liverpool recorded a 50th clean sheet in the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp in their 128th match, with 42% of those having come since Virgil van Dijk's league debut in January 2018.
- Of the past 10 Premier League penalties taken by left-footed players, six have failed to score - the other four have all been scored by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.
- Burnley have become the first Premier League side to score at least two goals in a match without having a single shot on target since the start of the 2003/04 season.
- Fulham are the first side to score at least two own-goals in the first half of a Premier League match since Everton did so against Southampton back in April 2014.
- Both Premier League matches between Cardiff and Huddersfield have ended goalless this season despite 36 shots attempted across the two games.
- Rhys Healey played his second Premier League match for Cardiff City - four years and 246 days after playing his first against Chelsea in May 2014.
- Watford's Craig Cathcart became the first player to both score a goal and an own goal in the same Premier League game since Ryan Shawcross in December 2017.
- Crystal Palace have lost six of their 11 home Premier League matches this season - only one fewer than they lost during the entire 2017-18 campaign (7).
- Southampton's Yan Valery (19 years and 324 days) is the youngest ever player to be sent off in a Premier League match for the Saints.
- Leicester City's last three Premier League defeats have come against sides starting the day in 16th (Crystal Palace), 17th (Cardiff City) and 18th (Southampton).
- Declan Rice became the 10th teenager to score a Premier League goal for West Ham, and the first since Junior Stanislas in November 2009.
- Arsenal are one of three Premier League teams yet to lead at half-time in an away Premier League match this season, along with Burnley and Cardiff City.