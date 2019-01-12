Premier League quick stats: Liverpool, Rice, Leicester City, Cathcart

Liverpool have played 22 Premier league games this season, winning 18 and drawing three

Liverpool recorded a milestone clean sheet under Jurgen Klopp to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while Burnley beat Fulham without managing a shot on target.

Cardiff and Huddersfield have attempted 36 shots across two games this season - yet both games have ended goalless. Saturday's result at the Cardiff City Stadium allowed Southampton, who won 2-1 at Leicester, to move out of the relegation zone.

Craig Cathcart became the first player to score in both nets in a Premier League match for more than a year in Watford's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace. And there were differing fortunes for two teenagers - West Ham's Declan Rice and Southampton's Yan Valery.

Meanwhile, Arsenal fans are still wondering when they will be leading away from home in a Premier League match after losing 1-0 at West Ham.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats: