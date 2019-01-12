African Champions League: TP Mazembe begin with victory

TP Mazembe of DR Congo last lifted the African Champions League trophy in 2015

DR Congo's TP Mazembe began their African Champions League Group C campaign with a 2-0 win over Egypt's Ismaili.

In Saturday's other matches Tanzania's Simba easily beat JS Saoura of Algeria 3-0 while Zimbabwe's Platinum Stars and South Africa's Orlando Pirates ended goalless.

Mazembe's victory in Lubumbashi came despite playing the second half with ten men following the dismissal of Ivory Coast keeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

The Ivorian was dismissed just before the break for a foul on Benson Chilongo but replacement goalkeeper Aime Bakula saved the resulting penalty to keep the score at 0-0.

The hosts took the lead in the 82nd minute when substitute Chico Ushindi headed home a cross from Tresor Mputu Mabi.

Four minutes later Mputu Mabi set up a second goal with Kevin Mundeko finding the finish to seal the win.

Five-time winners Mazembe move to the top of the group on goal difference ahead of Algeria's CS Constantine, who won away at Tunisia's Club Africain on Friday.

Simba beat visiting debutants JS Souara thanks to two goals from Rwanda's Meddie Kagere and one from Ugandan Emmanuel Okwi.

The Tanzanian side are playing in the group stage of the tournament for the first time since 2003.

Eight-time winners Al Ahly of Egypt host DR Congo's AS Vita Club in the other Group D game later on Saturday evening.

All four sides in Group B are locked on a point each after the opening games.

On Saturday Platinum Stars held visiting Orlando Pirates to a 0-0 draw while on Friday Tunisia's defending champions Esperance grabbed a late goal to make it 1-1 in Guinea against Horoya.

The next round of games are set for the 18 and 19 January with the top two in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.