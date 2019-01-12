FA Continental Tyres League Cup semi-final draw: Arsenal v Man Utd, Chelsea v Manchester City
Second-tier Manchester United will face Women's Super League leaders Arsenal at home in the FA Continental Tyres League Cup semi-finals.
Arsenal are the current holders, while Women's Championship leaders United are making their debut in the competition.
Chelsea host fellow WSL title-chasers Manchester City in the other last-four tie.
The semi-finals will be played on 5-6 February, with the final at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane on 23 February.