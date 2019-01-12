Scottish League One: Arbroath win to extend lead to 13 points

Arbroath forward Bobby Linn is now on 18 goals for the season

Bobby Linn and Ryan Wallace each scored twice for runaway League One leaders Arbroath, who eased to a 4-1 victory at Stenhousemuir.

Nearest challengers Raith Rovers slipped 13 points behind as they fought back to draw 1-1 at Airdrieonians.

A double from Liam Watt gave East Fife a 2-0 win at Montrose and a late goal from John Baird earned Forfar a 2-1 success at home to Stranraer.

Brechin City moved level with eighth-placed Dumbarton after a 1-0 win.

Jordan Tapping scored the only goal at Glebe Park, scrambling the ball over the line in the last minute.

Bottom club Stenhousemuir are now three points behind Brechin following a fourth loss in five outings.

Arbroath were 2-0 up after nine minutes thanks to impressive strikes from Linn and Wallace but the hosts replied through Mark McGuigan late in the first half.

Wallace completed his brace on 52 minutes, while Linn's second came direct from a corner soon after.

Airdrie were on course to make it four wins in a row after Leighton McIntosh converted an early penalty but Rovers hit back in the second half when Euan Murray nodded home.

Watt curled in a fine opener for East Fife, while his second came before half time as he knocked the ball between the goalkeeper's legs.

Baird's strike at Station Park arrived on 87 minutes, a long time after Innes Cameron had levelled Dale Hilson's close-range opener for Forfar.