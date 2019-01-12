Adriana Leon: West Ham United Women sign Canada international forward

Adriana Leon is likely to be involved in Canada's squad for the 2019 World Cup in France

Canada international forward Adriana Leon has joined Women's Super League side West Ham.

Leon, 26, ended 2018 with Seattle Reign, having previously played under Hammers boss Matt Beard during her time with Boston Breakers.

She has scored 12 goals in 54 appearances for her country.

"The World Cup is coming up with Canada and I want to play as much as possible, and West Ham is a really good challenge for me," said Leon.

"Matt was really good for me in Boston and I feel like I really developed under him while we worked together. It's great to be reunited with him."

