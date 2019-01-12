Amiens 0-3 Paris Saint Germain

Kylian Mbappe's goal came just three minutes after Khaled Adenon was sent off for Amiens

French champions Paris Saint-Germain extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in Ligue 1 with a dominant victory over Amiens.

Edinson Cavani fired PSG into the lead before the hour after Alexis Blin gave away a penalty for handball.

The striker later set up Kylian Mbappe before Marquinhos confirmed the win with a third goal after some neat build-up play from Julian Draxler.

Amiens defender Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second yellow card.

Top scorer Mbappe has now netted 14 goals in the league this season and has 17 in all competitions.

PSG are a 13 points ahead of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand and are chasing a sixth title in seven seasons.