Match ends, Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Amiens 0-3 Paris Saint Germain
French champions Paris Saint-Germain extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in Ligue 1 with a dominant victory over Amiens.
Edinson Cavani fired PSG into the lead before the hour after Alexis Blin gave away a penalty for handball.
The striker later set up Kylian Mbappe before Marquinhos confirmed the win with a third goal after some neat build-up play from Julian Draxler.
Amiens defender Khaled Adenon was sent off for a second yellow card.
Top scorer Mbappe has now netted 14 goals in the league this season and has 17 in all competitions.
PSG are a 13 points ahead of Lille at the top of the table with two games in hand and are chasing a sixth title in seven seasons.
Line-ups
Amiens
- 1Gurtner
- 4Krafth
- 2Gouano
- 3AdénonBooked at 66mins
- 12Dibassy
- 10MendozaSubstituted forKurzawaat 85'minutes
- 5GnahoreSubstituted forOteroat 75'minutes
- 6Monconduit
- 17BlinBooked at 56minsSubstituted forBodmerat 75'minutes
- 25Lefort
- 20Timite
Substitutes
- 11Otero
- 14Traore
- 16Dreyer
- 18Sy
- 19El Hajjam
- 21Kurzawa
- 24Bodmer
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 14Bernat
- 13Alves da Silva
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forKurzawaat 76'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 71'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 80'minutes
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 4Kehrer
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 34N'Soki
- 50Cibois
- Referee:
- Florent Batta
- Attendance:
- 11,932
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Layvin Kurzawa.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).
Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).
Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
Foul by Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain).
Cheick Timite (Amiens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cheick Timite (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Rafal Kurzawa replaces John Stiven Mendoza.
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a cross.
Attempt saved. Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moussa Diaby.
Attempt missed. Juan Ferney Otero (Amiens) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Emil Krafth.
Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thomas Monconduit (Amiens).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Layvin Kurzawa replaces Marco Verratti.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Juan Ferney Otero replaces Eddy Gnahore.
Substitution
Substitution, Amiens. Mathieu Bodmer replaces Alexis Blin.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Prince.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Meunier.
Foul by Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain).
Cheick Timite (Amiens) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Moussa Diaby (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julian Draxler.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Moussa Diaby replaces Ángel Di María.
Goal!
Goal! Amiens 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani following a fast break.
Hand ball by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Khaled Adénon (Amiens) for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Khaled Adénon (Amiens).
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Dani Alves (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.