Italian Coppa Italia
Bologna0Juventus2

Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Moise Kean celebrates scoring for Juventus against Bologna in the Coppa Italia
Teenager Moise Kean scored his first goal of the campaign to double Juventus' lead in the second half

Juventus sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with victory at Bologna.

Federico Bernardeschi broke the deadlock after nine minutes following a mix-up between Bologna goalkeeper Angelo da Costa and Arturo Calabresi.

Eighteen-year-old Moise Kean sealed the win from close range three minutes into the second half.

Juve will face the winners of Monday's clash between Cagliari and Atalanta in the last eight of the competition.

This was as comfortable as it gets for the tournament holders, who left Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi on the bench at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Ronaldo replaced Kean after 62 minutes, while Dybala came on for the impressive Douglas Costa 13 minutes from time.

Nicola Sansone sent a header narrowly wide in the second half as Filippo Inzaghi's team searched for a route back into the match, but the result was rarely in doubt after Kean doubled the tournament holders' lead shortly after the restart.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Line-ups

Bologna

  • 1Da Costa
  • 33Calabresi
  • 23Larangeira
  • 18Helander
  • 14MattielloSubstituted forOrsoliniat 70'minutes
  • 32SvanbergSubstituted forDonsahat 62'minutes
  • 5Pulgar
  • 21SorianoBooked at 82mins
  • 35Dijks
  • 10Sansone
  • 22DestroSubstituted forPalacioat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3González
  • 4De Maio
  • 7Orsolini
  • 11Krejci
  • 15Mbaye
  • 17Donsah
  • 24Palacio
  • 25Corbo
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Okwonkwo
  • 91Falcinelli
  • 99Pirana

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De SciglioBooked at 43mins
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 80'minutes
  • 23CanBooked at 69mins
  • 5Pjanic
  • 6Khedira
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDybalaat 77'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 62'minutes
  • 33BernardeschiBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 4Benatia
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 10Dybala
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14Matuidi
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Bentancur
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamBolognaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away5

Saturday 12th January 2019

