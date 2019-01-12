Bologna 0-2 Juventus
Juventus sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with victory at Bologna.
Federico Bernardeschi broke the deadlock after nine minutes following a mix-up between Bologna goalkeeper Angelo da Costa and Arturo Calabresi.
Eighteen-year-old Moise Kean sealed the win from close range three minutes into the second half.
Juve will face the winners of Monday's clash between Cagliari and Atalanta in the last eight of the competition.
This was as comfortable as it gets for the tournament holders, who left Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi on the bench at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
Ronaldo replaced Kean after 62 minutes, while Dybala came on for the impressive Douglas Costa 13 minutes from time.
Nicola Sansone sent a header narrowly wide in the second half as Filippo Inzaghi's team searched for a route back into the match, but the result was rarely in doubt after Kean doubled the tournament holders' lead shortly after the restart.
Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.
Line-ups
Bologna
- 1Da Costa
- 33Calabresi
- 23Larangeira
- 18Helander
- 14MattielloSubstituted forOrsoliniat 70'minutes
- 32SvanbergSubstituted forDonsahat 62'minutes
- 5Pulgar
- 21SorianoBooked at 82mins
- 35Dijks
- 10Sansone
- 22DestroSubstituted forPalacioat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 3González
- 4De Maio
- 7Orsolini
- 11Krejci
- 15Mbaye
- 17Donsah
- 24Palacio
- 25Corbo
- 28Skorupski
- 30Okwonkwo
- 91Falcinelli
- 99Pirana
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De SciglioBooked at 43mins
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forLobo Silvaat 80'minutes
- 23CanBooked at 69mins
- 5Pjanic
- 6Khedira
- 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forDybalaat 77'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 62'minutes
- 33BernardeschiBooked at 30mins
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 10Dybala
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14Matuidi
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 24Rugani
- 30Bentancur
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away5