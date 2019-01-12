Bologna 0-2 Juventus

Teenager Moise Kean scored his first goal of the campaign to double Juventus' lead in the second half

Juventus sealed their place in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia with victory at Bologna.

Federico Bernardeschi broke the deadlock after nine minutes following a mix-up between Bologna goalkeeper Angelo da Costa and Arturo Calabresi.

Eighteen-year-old Moise Kean sealed the win from close range three minutes into the second half.

Juve will face the winners of Monday's clash between Cagliari and Atalanta in the last eight of the competition.

This was as comfortable as it gets for the tournament holders, who left Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi on the bench at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Ronaldo replaced Kean after 62 minutes, while Dybala came on for the impressive Douglas Costa 13 minutes from time.

Nicola Sansone sent a header narrowly wide in the second half as Filippo Inzaghi's team searched for a route back into the match, but the result was rarely in doubt after Kean doubled the tournament holders' lead shortly after the restart.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are next in action on Wednesday, when they take on AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana.