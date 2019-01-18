Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Huddersfield coach Mark Hudson will be in the spotlight as the Terriers' caretaker boss

TEAM NEWS

Mark Hudson will select his first Huddersfield line-up since being named as caretaker head coach.

Captain Tommy Smith could return from a hamstring injury after being an unused substitute in the draw against Cardiff.

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt with a muscle injury but manager Pep Guardiola has no other fresh injury problems.

Left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has had a knee injury since November, is nearing a return but is not yet ready.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@bbcjohnmurray: It's over three years ago since Huddersfield Town were last under caretaker management. Then, with Mark Hudson in the team, they lost 3-0 at home to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United.

After this week's most amicable parting of the ways with David Wagner, Hudson finds himself in charge of the team for a game in which a 3-0 defeat would be considered almost a minor triumph.

This match pits the lowest and highest scorers in the Premier League this season against one another. When they met in Manchester in August, City ran in six goals. With Pep Guardiola's side in free-scoring form, the expectation this time round will be for something similar.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield caretaker head coach Mark Hudson: "It's been an emotional start to the week - there were a few goodbyes but since then there's been a real focus on the training field ahead of Sunday.

"We fully respect what David Wagner has done for Huddersfield Town, and he's done a lot for me too, as both a player and a coach.

"A Mark Hudson side will be full of intent and fight. Togetherness is something I really believe in."

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Forget the table, the schedule, focus on Huddersfield. It will be freezing and has always been complicated against them.

"Focus on what we have to do or else that is the first step to losing points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

City had to come from behind to win here last season through a late Raheem Sterling goal, but I think things will be more comfortable for Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield were thumped 6-1 by Manchester City in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

City's 10-1 win when the teams met in the old Second Division in 1987 remains a record league win for them, and a record league defeat for Huddersfield.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield have lost eight of their last nine Premier League matches, drawing the other.

They have the worst home record in the top flight, earning just five points out of a possible 33.

The Terriers have lost their last four home matches, equalling the club top flight record set from December 1934 to January 1935.

Huddersfield have only scored more than once in one of their last 32 Premier League games, failing to score on 17 occasions in that run.

The Terriers have failed to score in 52% of their Premier League matches (31 of 60).

Jason Puncheon could make his 200th Premier League appearance.

