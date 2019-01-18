Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will have to rejig his forward line, with Fernando Llorente a possible option

TEAM NEWS

New signing Ryan Babel could make his Fulham debut after signing from Besiktas earlier this week.

Defender Alfie Mawson remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko is battling a groin problem, while Harry Kane is definitely out with an ankle injury and fellow forward Son Heung-min remains absent on international duty.

Lucas Moura could play up front if he has recovered from a knee injury, or Fernando Llorente is another option.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Tottenham will have to overcome the absence of their two biggest goal threats, as well as opponents who are desperate for points.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have scored almost half of Spurs 46 goals in the league, but Kane's out until March and Son is at the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Tottenham's squad isn't the biggest and will be at full stretch with the EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea coming up, as well as FA Cup and Champions League games to mix in with their Premier League push.

Fulham go into the weekend five points from safety and with an inferior goal difference, so they need to turn things around quickly on the pitch as well as in their yoga classes.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Even without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min, I still think Spurs will have far too much for Fulham, who have only signed one player - former Liverpool winger Ryan Babel - this month.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have won the four most recent meetings in all competitions.

Fulham have failed to score more than once in any of their last 12 Premier League matches against Spurs.

This is the 50th top-flight fixture between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have 28 wins to Fulham's eight, with 13 draws.

Fulham

It's three competitive defeats in a row for Fulham - but they did win their most recent league fixture at home.

They have set their worst record after 22 matches of a league season (W3, D5, L14).

The Cottagers have conceded 49 goals, more than any other Premier League team.

They have lost just one of their last five home league matches (W2, D2). All but two of Fulham's 14 points this season have been earned at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are looking to win successive home games in the Premier League for the first time since April 2013.

They have lost their last six Premier League London derbies - only QPR, who lost seven in a row in 1995-96, have ever lost more consecutively in the top flight.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in all three of his Premier League appearances against Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur