Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Hearts
- 13Doyle
- 2Smith
- 3Shaughnessy
- 6Berra
- 17Garuccio
- 38Morrison
- 8Lee
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 14Naismith
- 9Clare
- 32Vanecek
Substitutes
- 1Zlamal
- 7Bozanic
- 11Mitchell
- 18MacLean
- 23Mulraney
- 28Dikamona
- 55Keena
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 39Wylde
- 4Lithgow
- 26Halkett
- 31Gallagher
- 15Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 7Jacobs
- 6ByrneBooked at 35mins
- 9Hardie
- 45Menga
Substitutes
- 3Lamie
- 10Sibbald
- 11Cadden
- 19Erskine
- 21Stewart
- 30Hamilton
- 33Lawson
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Attempt saved. Gregg Wylde (Livingston) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Callumn Morrison (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Byrne (Livingston).
Foul by Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston).
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Livingston) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Colin Doyle.
Attempt blocked. Dolly Menga (Livingston) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Declan Gallagher (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Vanecek (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Steven Lawless (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Hand ball by Dolly Menga (Livingston).
Keaghan Jacobs (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Dolly Menga (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Djoum (Heart of Midlothian).
Shaun Byrne (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
David Vanecek (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Livingston).
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by David Vanecek (Heart of Midlothian).
Foul by Ryan Hardie (Livingston).
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
