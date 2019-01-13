Gonzalo Higuain: AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso 'holding tightly' to Chelsea target

Higuian scored his last goal for Milan in the home win against SPAL on 29 December

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso says he is "holding on tightly" to striker Gonzalo Higuain, amid interest from Chelsea.

The Argentina forward has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in January to join Maurizio Sarri, who managed him at Napoli.

The 31-year-old is on a season-long loan at Milan from Juventus.

"When a player makes up his mind it becomes hard to convince them otherwise," said Gattuso of Higuain.

Higuain had his most successful season under Sarri, equalling the Serie A goalscoring record with 36 goals in the 2015-16 season.

He has scored eight goals in all competitions for Milan this season, having left Juventus following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in July 2018.

"When a player makes up his mind it becomes hard to convince them otherwise," said Gattuso.

"I have a relationship with him that features great honesty - we say things to one another's face.

"At the moment, he's our player and we're holding on tightly to him.

"I don't know what will happen. If it was up to me, I'd keep him at my house and feed him my dinner."