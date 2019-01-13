Diego Maradona recovering in hospital after operation for internal bleeding

The 58-year-old was unveiled as coach of Mexican club Dorados de Sinaloa in September

Argentina's World Cup-winning legend Diego Maradona is recovering in hospital after a successful operation to stop internal bleeding caused by a hernia, his lawyer has said.

The 58-year-old former national captain and manager discovered the problem at a routine hospital check-up this month.

He had the operation on Saturday to stem bleeding in his stomach.

"Maradona's surgical procedure is over. Thank God everything went perfectly," Matias Morla said on Twitter.

Doctors discovered the bleeding shortly before Maradona was due to fly to Mexico, where he is coach of second division side Dorados de Sinaloa.

Morla said Maradona, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, would return to the Mexican club for a second season when his recuperation was complete.