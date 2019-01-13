Scottish Gossip: James Forrest, Greg Stewart, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic winger James Forrest is being targeted by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for a potential summer transfer. (Sun)

Aberdeen are bidding to lure Greg Stewart back to Pittodrie, with the 28-year-old forward recalled from his loan spell at Kilmarnock by Birmingham. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Rangers could be set to reignite their interest in Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn after the 19-year-old was recalled from a loan at Sheffield United. (Sun)

Teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson is in line for new Aberdeen contract as he says Dons are title contenders. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Neil Lennon fears he is fighting a losing battle in trying to get Scott Allan back to Hibs as the midfielder nears the end of his Celtic contract. (Sunday Mail)

Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins has told Celtic to forget about signing his defender Omar Elabdellaoui. (Sun)

Brendan Rodgers admits he and Steven Gerrard can never be friends until the Old Firm managers leave Glasgow. (Herald)

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic now face a real fight to hold on to their Premiership title but insists a third successive title won't feel any sweeter than his first two triumphs. (Sunday Mail)

New Dundee signing Andrew Davies has suffered a suspected broken foot in a bounce game against St Johnstone on Saturday. (Sun)

Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley says he and and his team-mates no complaints at the withering criticism directed at them by manager Neil Lennon, conceding the Edinburgh club haven't done well enough in the first half of the season. (Scotsman)

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell slams "arrogant" referee Andrew Dallas for putting players' livelihoods at risk with his decisions in yesterday's draw with Falkirk at Firhill. (Sunday Mail)