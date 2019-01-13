Manchester United Women match with Charlton abandoned after Charlotte Kerr injury

Match officials talk to Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney after abandoning their game at Charlton because of an injury

A Women's Championship match between leaders Manchester United and Charlton has been abandoned following an injury to Addicks player Charlotte Kerr.

Winger Kerr was involved in a collision as Charlie Devlin scored the goal which put United 1-0 up on 11 minutes.

After a delay of almost an hour - during which both teams were sent back to their changing rooms - the game was called off by the referee.

Kerr received extensive treatment on the pitch and an ambulance was called.

Charlton Women's Twitter account said: "The referee has decided to abandon the match due to medical reasons.

"We will bring you news on Charlotte's condition as soon as we have more information."