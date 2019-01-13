Manchester United Women match with Charlton abandoned after Charlotte Kerr injury

Match officials talk to Manchester United Women manager Casey Stoney after abandoning United's game at Charlton due to injury
A Women's Championship match between leaders Manchester United and Charlton has been abandoned following an injury to Addicks player Charlotte Kerr.

Winger Kerr was involved in a collision as Charlie Devlin scored the goal which put United 1-0 up on 11 minutes.

After a delay of almost an hour - during which both teams were sent back to their changing rooms - the game was called off by the referee.

Kerr received extensive treatment on the pitch and an ambulance was called.

Charlton Women's Twitter account said: "The referee has decided to abandon the match due to medical reasons.

"We will bring you news on Charlotte's condition as soon as we have more information."

