Scottish Cup quiz: Can you name the Celtic team that beat Airdrie in the 1995 Scottish Cup final?
Celtic host League One Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.
The two sides met in the 1995 final of the competition, when Celtic ended a six-year trophy drought with a 1-0 victory at Hampden.
How many of the Celtic's starting 11 that day can your remember?
Can you name the Celtic team that played Airdrie in the 1995 Scottish Cup final?
Score: 0 / 11
03:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11