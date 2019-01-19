Scottish Cup quiz: Can you name the Celtic team that beat Airdrie in the 1995 Scottish Cup final?

From the section

Celtic fans were able to celebrate a first trophy in six years at the 1995 Scottish Cup final

Celtic host League One Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup fourth round on Saturday.

The two sides met in the 1995 final of the competition, when Celtic ended a six-year trophy drought with a 1-0 victory at Hampden.

How many of the Celtic's starting 11 that day can your remember?