Salif Coulibaly: Mali international leaves Egypt's Al Ahly for Iraq

Al Ahly gave Mali's Salif Coulibaly a farewell party to thank him for his time at the Egyptian club

Egyptian giants Al Ahly have announced the departure of their Mali international defender Salif Coulibaly after only six months at the club.

Coulibaly joined Al Ahly last July on a free transfer after his contract with DR Congo's TP Mazembe ended.

The 30-year-old, who played 22 matches for Al Ahly, scoring three goals, is joining Al-Shorta Sports Club of Iraq.

Coulibaly was a signing of former Ahly coach Patrice Carteron who had worked with him at Mazembe.

"I'm happy with the time I spent in Al Ahly, I learnt a lot here and I wish them the best," Coulibaly told Al Ahly's official website.

On the announcement of his exit, Al Ahly gave Coulibaly a farewell party to thank him for his time with the club and wished him good luck in Iraq.

The player will be hoping to feature for Mali at this year's Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt having been a regular in the national squad during the qualifying campaign.

Al Ahly currently have four other foreign players with Walid Azaro of Morocco, Ali Maâloul from Tunisia, Junior Ajayi from Nigeria and Angola's Geraldo all on the Egyptian club's books.