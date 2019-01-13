Tottenham 0-1 Manchester United: 'The best Spurs have played for me' - Pochettino

David de Gea saves from Harry Kane
Tottenham's Harry Kane had seven shots in this match but was repeatedly denied by David de Gea

Mauricio Pochettino felt Tottenham's second-half display in their 1-0 home loss to Manchester United is the best they have played during his four and a half years at the club.

Spurs were beaten by a Marcus Rashford goal, but had 14 attempts at goal after the break as part of 21 overall.

They were denied by a superb display from United goalkeeper David de Gea, who made 11 saves in the match.

"It was an amazing second half, I am so pleased," Pochettino told BBC Sport.

"Tottenham did everything to win the game. Maybe we dominated and we created a lot of chances.

"The team was fantastic. That is the best 45 minutes I have seen Tottenham play since I took in charge.

"Sometimes you win a game and you are disappointed, like when we won 3-0 at Old Trafford (in the reverse fixture in August). Today the result should be different and I am happy.

"That is the way that we want to grow and play - taking risks, playing football that we are going to play.

"Eleven saves from De Gea who was outstanding. He fully deserved to be man of the match."

