Harry Kane: Ankle injury would be 'massive' for Tottenham says Pochettino

Harry Kane
Harry Kane has scored 20 goals for Tottenham this season

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is worried that Harry Kane was injured against Manchester United - and if he is "it is going to be massive for us".

Kane had to be helped from the pitch at Wembley after being hurt in a last-minute challenge as United won 1-0.

"It was a clear foul on Harry Kane, a big hit, [referee] Mike Dean said he didn't see it," Pochettino said.

"It was a bad tackle and now he has bit of a swelling on his ankle."

Kane - who had seven shots as Spurs failed to find a way past United goalkeeper David de Gea - had an ankle injury in 2018 and missed 10 games the season before with a similar injury to the same ankle.

Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko was also injured, being replaced before half-time.

"It wasn't the intention of the United player but it was a bad tackle and Kane was limping after the game," Pochettino added.

"We are going to lose Son Heung-min for the Asia Cup and if Kane suffers an injury, it is going to be massive for us. He twisted his ankle and we hope that it is not a big issue."

