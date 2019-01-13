David de Gea could be Man Utd's best-ever keeper, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The only Premier League game in which David de Gea has made more saves was against Arsenal in December 2017 (when he made 14)

David de Gea could establish himself as Manchester United's best-ever goalkeeper, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says.

The Spaniard, 28, made 11 saves as United beat Tottenham 1-0 at Wembley.

During 11 years as a striker at Old Trafford, Solskjaer played alongside Edwin van der Sar and Peter Schmeichel.

"We've had some great keepers at this club and I think he's challenging both Edwin and Peter for the number one spot historically," Solskjaer said.

De Gea's total of 11 saves is his highest in a Premier League game while also keeping a clean sheet and it helped United make it six wins from six under Solskjaer.

The Spain international joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has won the club's player of the year award in four of the past five seasons.

"He should have held a couple," joked Solskjaer. "We had a good back four and David in behind them was unbelievable. You are allowed to have a good goalkeeper.

"I've played with a few fantastic goalkeepers. We have a tradition of having them and he has grown and grown. He deserves that man of the match today."

A run of five straight league wins under Solskjaer means United, in sixth, are level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal, and are six points off the Champions League places.

"We still believe we can finish in the top four," said De Gea. "We are United, we have good players and we are fighting to finish in the top four.

"It was very good, especially at Wembley. It was three very important points. I am very happy with my performance and the team is playing very well, creating chances and playing more attacking football.

"We have had three clean sheets in a row, which is very good. The players are happy, you can see that on the pitch, and they play with passion, like Manchester United."