Marseille 1-1 Monaco: Cesc Fabregas makes debut in draw

Cesc Fabregas made his Monaco debut as Thierry Henry's side held Marseille to a draw at the Stade Velodrome.

Fabregas, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Chelsea last week, was powerless to prevent Maxime Lopez from firing Marseille ahead after 13 minutes.

Youri Tielemans equalised for the visitors with a well-taken goal seven minutes before the break.

Florian Thauvin had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Monaco held on for a share of the spoils.

Monaco remain four points off safety, although they do have a game in hand on 17th-placed Amiens, who were beaten 3-0 by Paris St-Germain on Saturday.

Marseille, who started the weekend in sixth, slip three places to ninth after victories for Nice, Rennes and Strasbourg.