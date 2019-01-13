French Ligue 1
Marseille1Monaco1

Marseille 1-1 Monaco: Cesc Fabregas makes debut in draw

Cesc Fabregas makes his Monaco debut against Marseille at the Stade Velodrome
Cesc Fabregas joined Monaco on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Chelsea last week

Cesc Fabregas made his Monaco debut as Thierry Henry's side held Marseille to a draw at the Stade Velodrome.

Fabregas, who joined the Ligue 1 club from Chelsea last week, was powerless to prevent Maxime Lopez from firing Marseille ahead after 13 minutes.

Youri Tielemans equalised for the visitors with a well-taken goal seven minutes before the break.

Florian Thauvin had a goal ruled out by VAR in the second half as Monaco held on for a share of the spoils.

Monaco remain four points off safety, although they do have a game in hand on 17th-placed Amiens, who were beaten 3-0 by Paris St-Germain on Saturday.

Marseille, who started the weekend in sixth, slip three places to ninth after victories for Nice, Rennes and Strasbourg.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th January 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG18162053104350
2Lille20114532201237
3Lyon199643122933
4Saint-Étienne199642922733
5Montpellier1987426161031
6Strasbourg207853224829
7Rennes198562825329
8Nice198561417-329
9Marseille188463127428
10Reims206951619-327
11Nantes196582626023
12Nîmes186572628-223
13Bordeaux185762021-122
14Toulouse195681829-1121
15Angers184862022-220
16Caen203982028-818
17Amiens2053121734-1718
18Dijon1945101732-1517
19Monaco1935111730-1314
20Guingamp1925121435-2111
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories