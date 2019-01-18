Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion
Bolton Wanderers have lost Norwich City loanee Yanic Wildschut, who is out until April after undergoing surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in the FA Cup first round win over Walsall.
On-loan Everton midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) is also receiving treatment.
West Bromwich Albion return to duty following a week-long break in Dubai.
Albion may have winger Matt Phillips available following an ankle injury, but midfield man Jake Livermore serves the third game of his four-match ban.
Darren Moore's Baggies, without a win in their last three league games, begin the evening 25 points better off than Bolton, who are just one place off the bottom.
But Wanderers won 2-1 at The Hawthorns when the two sides last met, on the opening day of this season. thanks to Wildschut's late winner.
Match facts
- Bolton Wanderers have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, a 0-1 defeat in December 2000.
- The Baggies have won just once in their last 10 league meetings with Bolton - a 2-1 Premier League victory in November 2011.
- Bolton have taken 17 points out of a possible 21 from their last seven league games played on a Monday.
- Albion, the Championship's top scorers (55) have kept just three clean sheets this season - a joint low, with bottom club Ipswich Town).
- Bolton have failed to score in more Championship games (14) than any other side this season.
- Bolton have taken just 12 points from 13 home games in the Championship this season, scoring the fewest home goals (8) in the division.
- West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored 14 goals from his last 17 shots on target in the Championship.