Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

Dwight Gayle returned to action after his latest injury with a goal against Norwich City

Bolton Wanderers have lost Norwich City loanee Yanic Wildschut, who is out until April after undergoing surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in the FA Cup first round win over Walsall.

On-loan Everton midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) is also receiving treatment.

West Bromwich Albion return to duty following a week-long break in Dubai.

Albion may have winger Matt Phillips available following an ankle injury, but midfield man Jake Livermore serves the third game of his four-match ban.

Darren Moore's Baggies, without a win in their last three league games, begin the evening 25 points better off than Bolton, who are just one place off the bottom.

But Wanderers won 2-1 at The Hawthorns when the two sides last met, on the opening day of this season. thanks to Wildschut's late winner.

Match facts