Bolton20:00West Brom
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v West Bromwich Albion

Dwight Gayle returned to action after his latest injury with a goal against Norwich City
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Monday

Bolton Wanderers have lost Norwich City loanee Yanic Wildschut, who is out until April after undergoing surgery on the ankle injury he sustained in the FA Cup first round win over Walsall.

On-loan Everton midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) is also receiving treatment.

West Bromwich Albion return to duty following a week-long break in Dubai.

Albion may have winger Matt Phillips available following an ankle injury, but midfield man Jake Livermore serves the third game of his four-match ban.

Darren Moore's Baggies, without a win in their last three league games, begin the evening 25 points better off than Bolton, who are just one place off the bottom.

But Wanderers won 2-1 at The Hawthorns when the two sides last met, on the opening day of this season. thanks to Wildschut's late winner.

Match facts

  • Bolton Wanderers have lost just one of their last 13 home matches against West Bromwich Albion in all competitions, a 0-1 defeat in December 2000.
  • The Baggies have won just once in their last 10 league meetings with Bolton - a 2-1 Premier League victory in November 2011.
  • Bolton have taken 17 points out of a possible 21 from their last seven league games played on a Monday.
  • Albion, the Championship's top scorers (55) have kept just three clean sheets this season - a joint low, with bottom club Ipswich Town).
  • Bolton have failed to score in more Championship games (14) than any other side this season.
  • Bolton have taken just 12 points from 13 home games in the Championship this season, scoring the fewest home goals (8) in the division.
  • West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored 14 goals from his last 17 shots on target in the Championship.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds27166546281854
2Sheff Utd27155746281850
3Norwich27148549351450
4West Brom27138655352047
5Middlesbrough271210530191146
6Derby2712783834443
7Bristol City2711883429541
8Birmingham2791263930939
9Nottm Forest2791263931839
10Hull27116103933639
11QPR27116103335-239
12Aston Villa2791174943638
13Swansea27107103632437
14Blackburn2791083541-637
15Stoke2781183134-335
16Sheff Wed2788113245-1332
17Brentford27710103937231
18Preston2779113944-530
19Wigan2785142840-1229
20Millwall2777133343-1028
21Rotherham27510122542-1725
22Reading2758143041-1123
23Bolton2757151840-2222
24Ipswich2739152246-2418
