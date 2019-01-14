'I'm so much stronger' - how football turned Rebecca Sellar's life around

Rebecca Sellar wants to inspire others

"Something has to give" thought Rebecca Sellar as she battled chronic pain in 2016.

It would be the beginning of a journey that would culminate in representing her country.

An amputee since the age of one, Sellar started experiencing joint problems in her 20s and turned to sport for relief.

"It got to the stage where I was finding it difficult to walk anywhere," she told BBC Scotland. "I didn't have anything I could get out and do without suffering for it the next day.

"I was standing doing the dishes one day and I was shaking with fatigue. I couldn't even do that. That was the moment where I thought, 'we have to change direction here, something has to give'. That was when I tried football."

'I'm more independent, more confident'

After getting involved with the Finding Your Feet charity and Partick Thistle, Sellar discovered her love of the beautiful game and now wants to inspire others to try sport as a means of improving physical and mental health.

"Football's upped things for the better for me because I had to really focus on strengthening all of my body and making sure I was as fit and strong and healthy as possible," she explained.

"I feel so much happier, more content. It does change me and when I come back off that pitch I can see such a difference in myself - mentally, how I'm holding myself. It just reminds you of what's important in life. It puts me in such a good mindset basically for the world, everything else in my life.

"I'm more independent, I'm more confident in myself, I'm so much stronger than I was. I'm playing sport because of the impact it has on me mentally.

"It's one of the biggest things for me having my team. They're like a family. I've never had such an experience in any other part of my life where I can depend on the guys around me."

She won her first cap for Scotland's amputee team in 2017 and is featured in the Scottish FA video series 'Football Saved My Life'.

"I'm so proud that I actually got to wear the kit and play for this country," Sellar said.

"I'm still in pain all the time, everyday because I've got hip deformities and I've got arthritis going on. It is something I contend with on a daily basis.

"When I've been playing football and any sport, I tend to find that I don't feel that pain because my mind is elsewhere. While still looking after yourself, it's a great way to get away from things.

"It's really hard to take that first step. You will quickly understand why being involved in sport is so important. Within a couple of weeks of having some sort of routine change, you'll see an understand the benefits of it.

"It's going to feel alien to begin with but once you're over that bit, it's worth it 10 times over."