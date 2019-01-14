Neil Warnock's Brexit views 'do not reflect Cardiff City position'

Media playback is not supported on this device Jamie Carragher & Neil Warnock share their strongly opposing views on Brexit

Cardiff City say comments made by manager Neil Warnock about Brexit "do not reflect the political position of the club".

Warnock said after the draw with Huddersfield that he "could not wait" for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union.

He was asked what impact Brexit could have on his club's transfer dealings in the January window.

Cardiff said Warnock was stating "his personal political stance".

The Bluebirds added: "These comments do not reflect the political position of Cardiff City Football Club, nor its board of directors."

Warnock had said at Cardiff City Stadium: "I don't know why politicians don't do what the country wanted, if I'm honest.

"They had a referendum and now we see different politicians and everyone else trying to put their foot in it.

"Why did we have a referendum in the first place?

"I can't wait to get out of it, if I'm honest. I think we'll be far better out of the thing - in every aspect, football-wise as well, absolutely.

"To hell with the rest of the world."