Matt Taylor: Exeter City will not 'be held to ransom' in January transfer window

Matt Taylor has made one signing so far in January, bringing in Motherwell striker Ryan Bowman for a 'minimal fee'

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he will not be "held to ransom" in the January transfer window.

Taylor wants to strengthen his side this month, but says he will not pay over the odds for players.

City have already made £1m with the £750,000 sale of Jayden Stockley and a £250,000 payment from Chelsea after Ethan Ampadu played his 10th game.

"We've been really close on a couple this week, but they've got to be right for the club," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"I'm not going to be held to ransom by opposition teams or agents.

"We've got to be mindful with our money and invest wisely with the players that come in because we've got a good group and players have got to improve that group."