Jess Fishlock returns to Wales squad for friendly in Italy

Jess Fishlock made her international debut against Switzerland in 2006

Wales' most capped player Jess Fishlock has been included in Jayne Ludlow's squad for the women's international friendly against Italy on 22 January.

Fishlock, on loan at Lyon from Seattle Reign, missed the November friendlies against Portugal.

Bristol City's Loren Dykes also returns having been rested for the Portugal games.

Brighton striker Kayleigh Green is suspended for the game in Cezena but will attend the training camp.

Green was sent-off in the 0-0 draw against Portugal.

Cardiff City Ladies trio Cori Williams, Emma Jones and Grace Harrell are among the uncapped players included in a squad of 24 along with Anna Fibley of Tottenham Hotspur.

Hayley Ladd could win her 50th caps if she features against an Italian side who have qualified for this summer's World Cup finals in France.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Women), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea FC Women), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City WFC), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Gemma Evans (Bristol City WFC), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women),Charlie Estcourt (Reading FC Women), Cori Williams (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women ), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur LFC), Angharad James (Everton Ladies), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies FC), Jess Fishlock (Lyon - on loan from Seattle Reign) Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion WFC), Gwen Davies (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Ella Powell (Georgia State University), Helen Ward (Watford Ladies FC), Emma Jones (Cardiff City Ladies FC), Grace Horrell (Cardiff City Ladies FC)