Yanic Wildschut: Bolton Wanderers's on-loan Norwich City forward injures ankle

Yanic Wildschut spent time on loan at Cardiff City last season

Bolton Wanderers' on-loan Norwich City forward Yanic Wildschut will have surgery on an ankle ligament injury on Tuesday, the Canaries have said.

The 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances in all competitions while on loan at Wanderers so far this term, will be out for about three months.

He suffered the injury in Bolton's FA Cup win over Walsall on 5 January.

Norwich added: "After the operation he will [begin] a rehabilitation programme with Wanderers' medical staff."

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson told their club website: "It's obviously a blow to lose Yanic for a long period of time but we are hopeful the operation will be a success and he'll return to training sooner rather than later."