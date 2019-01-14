Andrew Cole: Ex-Man Utd and England striker in talks over Macclesfield role

Andy Cole spent six years playing for Manchester United and also had spells at Newcastle, Blackburn, Fulham, Manchester City and Portsmouth

Former Manchester United and England striker Andrew Cole is in talks with Macclesfield Town over a part-time coaching role at the League Two club.

The 47-year-old won five league titles and the Champions League with United and scored 289 goals in his career, including 187 in the Premier League.

He also played alongside current Macclesfield boss Sol Campbell at Portsmouth during the 2006-07 campaign.

The Silkmen are 23rd in the table, three points from safety.