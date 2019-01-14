Nicky Ajose & Jorge Grant: Mansfield sign Charlton striker and Forest midfielder

Nicky Ajose began his career as a trainee at Manchester United

Mansfield have brought in Charlton Athletic forward Nicky Ajose and Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant for the rest of the season.

Ajose, 27, has been limited to three goals in 16 appearances for the League One Addicks this season, and will drop down a division to join the Stags.

Grant, 24, scored four goals in 22 games on loan at Luton this term.

Mansfield are currently fifth in League Two, two points outside the automatic promotion places.

"Nicky is a proven goal scorer with nearly 100 goals on his CV," Mansfield boss David Flitcroft said.

"He could've been in and out of a League One team who are going for promotion and so the hunger and desire he has shown to come to us is what has most impressed me.

Flitcroft added: "Jorge represents real quality in the final third and we're talking about somebody who is clinical and productive in that top part of the pitch with assists and goals."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.