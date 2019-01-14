Mousa Dembele: Tottenham midfielder nears £11m move to Beijing Guoan

Dembele joins Spurs in 2012

Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele has flown to China to complete his £11m move to Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan.

The 31-year-old Belgium international, who joined from Fulham in 2012, is out of contract in the summer.

He has made 249 appearances for Spurs, but featured just 13 times this season.

A large pay rise and playing in a less physical league are believed to be behind his decision, while Tottenham are trying to trim the squad.

Meanwhile, it is understood Tottenham medical staff will wait for the swelling around Harry Kane's ankle to go down before they get an accurate assessment on the extent of the injury he suffered against Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane was caught in a challenge with Phil Jones and Diogo Dalot in the last minute of the 1-0 defeat.

Pochettino called it 'a bad tackle', although he admitted it was unintentional.