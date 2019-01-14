Adam Crookes: Port Vale sign Nottingham Forest defender on loan

Adam Crookes, who has yet to make a first team appearance for Forest, featured in Lincoln City's Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy matches this season

Port Vale have signed Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old can play either left-back or in a central defensive role.

He spent the first part of this season on loan at Lincoln City, but did not feature in a League Two match, having spent time at Guiseley last term.

"A natural left-footer in the defence is something we've not had and he'll compete for a place," Vale manager Neil Aspin told the club website.

