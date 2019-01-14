Adam Crookes: Port Vale sign Nottingham Forest defender on loan
Port Vale have signed Nottingham Forest defender Adam Crookes on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old can play either left-back or in a central defensive role.
He spent the first part of this season on loan at Lincoln City, but did not feature in a League Two match, having spent time at Guiseley last term.
"A natural left-footer in the defence is something we've not had and he'll compete for a place," Vale manager Neil Aspin told the club website.
