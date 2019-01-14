Middlesbrough v Millwall trouble: 22 fans identified after investigation

Middlesbrough fans approached the Millwall end after their team's 2-0 win on 28 April

Middlesbrough say 22 people involved in crowd trouble after their match with Millwall in April have been identified.

Fifteen people have been summonsed to appear in court and seven more have been dealt with by youth interventions.

Seven Middlesbrough and five Millwall fans have also been served with banning orders and fines, with one of them also being given community service.

Boro supporters invaded the pitch and confronted Millwall fans after the Championship game on 28 April.

"We will never tolerate this type of behaviour," Supt Dave Sutherland of Cleveland Police said.

"We will continue to work with the football club to identify those involved in football-related disorder, bring them to justice and where appropriate seek football banning orders."