Tom Carroll: Swansea City midfielder returns to training after lengthy injury

Midfielder Tom Carroll joined Swansea from Tottenham in January 2017

Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll has returned to training after a three-month injury absence.

The 26-year-old has not played since the 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Liberty Stadium on 23 October.

Carroll has been hindered by hip and groin problems, but played a full part in Monday's session.

Striker Oli McBurnie missed Saturday's draw with Preston through illness but could return for the home game with Sheffield United on 19 January.