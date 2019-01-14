Tom Carroll: Swansea City midfielder returns to training after lengthy injury
Swansea City midfielder Tom Carroll has returned to training after a three-month injury absence.
The 26-year-old has not played since the 3-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers at the Liberty Stadium on 23 October.
Carroll has been hindered by hip and groin problems, but played a full part in Monday's session.
Striker Oli McBurnie missed Saturday's draw with Preston through illness but could return for the home game with Sheffield United on 19 January.