Son Heung-min: Tottenham investigate racism claim against South Korea winger

Son Heung-min had scored seven goals in seven games before blanking against Manchester United

Tottenham are investigating an allegation of racism against winger Son Heung-min by one of their own supporters during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Manchester United at Wembley.

It is understood the club has spoken to the supporter who made the allegation on social media during the Premier League match.

Spurs will work with the fan and stadium safety officials to try to identify the person alleged to have abused the 26-year-old South Korea international.

Last month a Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin during the north London derby at Arsenal was banned from football for four years and fined.

A 23-year-old man is under police investigation after being arrested on suspicion of using anti-Semitic language before Tottenham's 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on 8 January.

He was one of three people arrested at Wembley on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.