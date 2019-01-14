Bryn Morris: Portsmouth sign midfielder from Shrewsbury

Bryn Morris featured 43 times for Shrewsbury during his two years at the club

League One leaders Portsmouth have signed midfielder Bryn Morris from Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Wycombe and has agreed a two-and-a-year-half contract at Fratton Park.

Morris, who scored three goals in 21 outings for the Chairboys, joined Town from Middlesbrough in January 2017.

"We think he's someone who has his best years ahead of him," boss Kenny Jackett told the club website.

"He is a progressive signing - someone who's on the way up and hungry to prove himself here."

