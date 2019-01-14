Oliver Byrne: Blackburn loan goalkeeper to Stevenage for rest of the season

Oliver Byrne played for Manchester United's youth team

Blackburn Rovers have loaned goalkeeper Oliver Byrne to Stevenage for the remainder of the season, including any potential League Two play-off campaign.

The former Manchester United and Cardiff City player, 21, is yet to make his senior bow for Rovers.

Byrne spent part of this season on loan to Bamber Bridge of the Northern Premier League before being recalled.

"He will provide excellent competition to the position," Stevenage boss Dino Maamria said.

Boro are currently 10th in the table, just three points outside the play-off places.

