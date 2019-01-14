Kane Wilson: West Brom defender re-joins Exeter City on loan

From the section

Kane Wilson played 22 games for the Grecians last season

Exeter City have re-signed West Bromwich Albion full-back Kane Wilson on loan, after his temporary spell at Walsall ended this month.

Wilson, 18, made 20 appearances in all competitions for Walsall between August and January.

He played 22 times in helping Exeter to the League Two play-off final last term, when defeat by Coventry City ended their promotion hopes.

"It was a really fond spell," Wilson told the club website.

"As soon as the opportunity came up, I wanted to jump on it."

