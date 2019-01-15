Connor Roberts: Swansea City players eager to improve, says defender

Defender Connor Roberts has scored four goals in 32 games for Swansea this season

Wales defender Connor Roberts says Swansea City's players are keen to improve individually and by doing so climb the Championship table.

The Swans currently sit 13th, six points adrift of the play-off places, with 19 games remaining this season.

And Roberts says Graham Potter's men are determined to propel themselves into top-six contention.

"There are lot of players in the dressing room who want to progress their careers," Roberts said.

"They want their individual performances to be better, myself included.

"If we are off the pace - 10th, 11th, 12th - it's not where we want to be. We want to be pushing against the good teams."

Swansea are unbeaten in four games in all competitions, having drawn with Wigan and Preston either side of wins over Reading and the FA Cup success at Aston Villa.

They are now preparing for three straight home fixtures, with Championship games against Sheffield United and Birmingham sandwiching an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Gillingham.

After three successive away trips, Roberts is hoping the Swans can take advantage of a return to the Liberty Stadium.

"Home games are massive," Roberts added.

"You can get away with not picking up heaps and heaps of points away from home, but at home you have to make it a fortress.

"You have to pick up as many points as you can if you want to be anywhere near (the play-offs).

"We have not lost in 2019 and the longer we keep that going, the happier people will be."

Top scorer Oli McBurnie could be available to face Sheffield United having missed Swansea's last two games due to illness, while midfielder Tom Carroll has returned to training after three months out injured.