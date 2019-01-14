Dundee: Andrew Davies breaks foot days after signing from Hartlepool
Dundee have announced new signing Andrew Davies has broken his foot four days after unveiling him.
The 34-year-old, who arrived last week after Hartlepool United cancelled his contract, was injured during a bounce game against St Johnstone.
Dundee have said the English centre-half, who joined Hartlepool from Ross County, will be out for up to 10 weeks.
They revealed that it "has confirmed a metatarsal injury that will keep Andrew out of action for 8-10 weeks".