Dundee: Andrew Davies breaks foot days after signing from Hartlepool

Andrew Davies signed for Dundee on Thursday

Dundee have announced new signing Andrew Davies has broken his foot four days after unveiling him.

The 34-year-old, who arrived last week after Hartlepool United cancelled his contract, was injured during a bounce game against St Johnstone.

Dundee have said the English centre-half, who joined Hartlepool from Ross County, will be out for up to 10 weeks.

They revealed that it "has confirmed a metatarsal injury that will keep Andrew out of action for 8-10 weeks".