Referees 'frustrated' by new Scottish FA disciplinary system, says Kenny Clark

Kenny Clark encountered frustrations of his own in his time as a referee

Scottish referees have been left "frustrated" at the Scottish FA's new disciplinary system, according to former top official Kenny Clark.

Officials and the system under new SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte have received much criticism this season.

But Clark does not think there is a problem between referees and Whyte.

"I think the issues are much more to do with the system and misunderstandings about the system and perhaps flaws in the system," he said.

"There have been a number of apparently conflicting decisions in the course of this season."

In cases of unseen offences of serious foul play and violent conduct, the match referee is no longer asked to provide a statement of opinion.

Instead, Whyte asks a three-person panel of former referees to review whether a sending-off offence occurred and, only where all three individuals agree that it did, will a notice of complaint be raised.

"This new system, it only came in at the start of the season, it was copied pretty much from England, where I understand it has worked very well and yet somehow or other it doesn't work so well in the goldfish bowl of Scottish football," Clark told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"But, inevitably, when something is introduced in this way, there are teething problems."

Clark thought the issue would be addressed at a regular working party that includes officials along with the Scottish Professional Football League, clubs, managers and coaches, players union PFA Scotland and legal teams.

Referees themselves met on Sunday to discuss a first half the Premiership season that included an assistant referee being hit by a coin and culminated in referee John Beaton receiving alleged death threats in the wake of decisions made during Rangers' win over Celtic.

No talk of referees strike

Clark insisted that there had been no "groundswell" of support for a repeat of the referees strike of 2010 but admitted: "The referees are not happy, it goes without saying.

"They don't want their reputations being sullied as a result of them making a mistake in a big game.

"They recognise that has happened and, as a group, they are doing everything they can to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"They are frustrated by some of the stuff that is said in the media. They find it a bit personal and a bit over the top, but they recognise it goes with the territory and it's cyclical."

Declaring loyalties 'an irrelevance'

Clark also dismissed the idea that Scottish football should follow the example in England, where referees are upfront if they support a particular club.

"It is a complete irrelevance," he added. "For anyone to suggest that a referee would work for 10 or 15 years to get to the top level of refereeing in Scotland and would then cheat the fans simply in order to give 'his team' an advantage is just nonsensical.

"No-one in their right mind would put in the time and effort, make all the sacrifices they have to do to get to that level and then display bias. I don't accept that it happens."

Meanwhile, the Scottish Football Supporters Association has urged the SFA to conduct "a complete overhaul of refereeing" and introduce video assistant referees (VAR) to the top flight.