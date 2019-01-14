Alan Judge: Ipswich Town sign Brentford midfielder until end of season

Alan Judge has scored two goals in 25 appearances this season, but has only started four league games

Ipswich Town have signed Brentford midfielder Alan Judge until the end of the season, with an option to extend the deal for 12 months.

The 30-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed for an undisclosed fee.

Judge began his career with Blackburn Rovers and rejoined them after two seasons with Notts County.

He signed for Brentford, initially on loan, in January 2014 and has played 140 games for the Bees.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.